NTA Addresses NEET (UG) 2024 Paper Leak Incident, Organises Re-Exam For Candidates

iStock

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 was successfully completed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, May 5. In India, 4,750 exam centers will host the NEET UG 2024 exam.

After an incident at one testing location, the NTA addressed concerns about how the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) 2024 was administered.

NTA/X

At Girls Higher Secondary Model School in Sawai Madhopur, Mandir, Mantown, there was an incorrect distribution of question papers by the Center Superintendent. Despite efforts by invigilators, some candidates left with question papers.

However, the NTA has assured the public that aside from this single incident, the NEET (UG) 2024 examination proceeded smoothly at all other centers across the country. The integrity of the examination process remains intact at other centers.

Approximately 120 affected candidates from Girls Higher Secondary Model School will sit for their examination today, May 5, 2024. This action aims to ensure that the academic aspirations of these candidates are not compromised due to the incident.

The NEET UG 2024 was conducted in a single shift, from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm. Approximately 24 lakh students took the NEET UG 2024 exam.

The NTA remains committed to upholding the integrity and fairness of the NEET (UG) examination, which is crucial for medical aspirants nationwide.