WATCH: CUET Exam Paper Leak Creates Havoc Among Students At Maharana Pratap College; Heavy Police Force Installed

On the very first day of the CUET examination, which started across the country from May 15, there was a huge uproar after the news of an alleged paper leak amid the examination being held in the evening shift at Maharana Pratap Group of Colleges in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Alleging that the paper was leaked, students in the college created a ruckus on the college campus and pelted stones, as per a report by Jansatta. Seeing the dispute escalating, the college administration informed the police, after which a large number of police forces reached the spot. Efforts were made to pacify students for a long time but the commotion continued till late night.

What exactly did students allege?

Maharana Pratap College of Kanpur is one of the centres where the CUET examination is to be conducted. The CUET exam was to be held in the college yesterday in the evening shift, for which hundreds of students had reached the college. After the exam was over, some students alleged that even after the exam was over, the college administration made many students solve the papers.

As soon as more students learnt about this, hundreds of students present at the centre gathered in the college premises, creating ruckus and raising slogans against the college administration.

News about an alleged paper leak leads to vandalism and stone pelting

Immediately after, the news of an alleged paper leak spread like wildfire and students present at other centers in nearby areas started reaching Maharana Pratap College. After not receiving any clarification or statement from the college administration, students got angry, leading to vandalism and stone pelting in the college premises.

Maharanapratap engineering college kanpur aur pharmaceutical me cuet paper leak kiya gaya hai aur hindi medium ke bachcho ka paper karaya nahi gaya hai please help me all student paper fad kar fake diye gaye @DMKanpur @DMKanpurDehat @MpgiOfficial @myogiadityanath @NTA_Exams @ pic.twitter.com/gOtrbvvqGJ — ABHISHEK SINGH RAJAWAT(मोदी का परिवार) (@ABHISHE15503250) May 16, 2024

Police forces throw students out of college premises

The college administration informed the police of the vandalism, leading to heavy police force being deployed in the college campus. As per the report, policemen tried to pacify students but the ruckus continued till late night. Seeing that the anger of the students was not subsiding, students were forcefully thrown out of the college premises by the police.

Talks started between students and college administration

After the deployment of police force, as per the report, students and the college administration started communicating, through the help of policemen. Meanwhile, there has been no official response from Maharana Pratap Group of College Centers or National Testing Agency on the CUET Exam 2024 paper leak issue.

Recently, students from different parts of the country showed their displeasure at NTA for postponing the exams in Delhi. Students alleged NTA of mismanagement and said that the was informed to them just one day prior, which created a lot of confusion. Some students stated that they were unable to download their admit cards a day prior to their exam, due to technical issues on NTA's official website. Several users on X requested NTA to postpone the exam for all candidates, deeming it unfair that only Delhi students were being inconvenienced by the postponement.

The NTA has set the CUET (UG) 2024 examination for May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, and 24 in various shifts throughout India and at centres outside the country. About 13.48 lakh candidates, in multiple exam centers in 380 cities including 26 cities outside India, will be giving the exams.