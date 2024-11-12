CTET Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Soon: Check How To Download; Other Details

CTET Admit Card 2024 | Representative pic

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024. Candidates who have registered for the CTET December 2024 exam can download their admit cards from the official website, ctet.nic.in, once they are made available. Additionally, a direct link to access the CTET December Admit Card 2024 will also be provided at ctet.nic.in.

CTET December 2024 exam dates

The CTET December 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on 15th December 2024 (Sunday). The exam will be conducted in two shifts: from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM in the morning and from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM in the afternoon. Initially, the exam was set for 1st December 2024, across 136 cities in India, but the exam date was later revised.

CTET admit card 2024 release date

As per media reports, the CTET admit cards are expected to be released either in the last week of November or the first week of December 2024. However, the official confirmation regarding the exact release date has not been provided yet. Candidates must note that entry into the exam hall will not be permitted without a valid admit card. Therefore, it is essential for candidates to carefully read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card before attending the exam.

Steps to download CTET admit card 2024

1. Visit the official CTET website: ctet.nic.in.

2. Find the Admit Card link on the homepage.

3. Click the Admit Card link to open the login page.

4. Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.

5. Click Submit to view your admit card.

6. Download the Admit Card and check all details.

7. Print the Admit Card for exam entry.