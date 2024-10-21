 CTET 2024: Form Correction Window Opens Today; Know Editable Fields
Sunidhi VUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
CTET 2024 | Representative image

On October 20, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Application Correction 2024. It will stay open till October 25 for a period of four days. Saturday, December 14 is when the exam will take place.

How to make changes?

By going to the official website at ctet.nic.in, candidates can correct any errors committed while filling out the CTET Application Form 2024.

-Visit ctet.nic.in, the official website. You may also click on the above direct link.
-Navigate to the 'Correction Window' link and click it.
-Enter the application number, password, and security pin to log in.
-Make the necessary changes to your application.
-Once the modifications are completed, save the form and send it in.
-For future use, download and print a copy of the modified application form.

Editable fields:

Candidates can edit particular fields on their form. The editable fields are as follows:

-Name of Applicant
-Name of the Father
-Name of Mother
-sex
-nationality
-Status of Employment
-Date of Birth
-Category
-Differently-abled Category (if applicable)
-Address

-Mobile Phone Number
-Selected Paper
-Topic for Paper II
-Background in Education
-Preferences for the Exam Centre
-Language Selected for Language I and/or II
-Name of Institution

CTET 2024

The test was originally scheduled on December 1, but was shifted to Sunday, December 15, and then, according to the board's official notice, postponed to December 14. It was done since several state-level exams are scheduled for that day.

CTET will consist of two papers. Papers 1 and 2 will be held during the morning and afternoon shifts, respectively, from 9:30 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm, respectively.

