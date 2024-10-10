CTET December 2024 Rescheduled By CBSE; Check New Date HERE!

CTET 2024 | Credits: Pexels

The CTET December 2024 exam date has been changed by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Originally slated for December 15, the CTET 2024 exam will now be held one day prior on December 14, 2024, in 136 Indian cities. The fact that multiple additional government tests were scheduled for December 15 led to this decision. On the official CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test website, ctet.nic.in, candidates can verify the updated date.

After several candidates petitioned the Board to organise a few competitive examinations for Sunday, December 15, 2024, in certain states and union territories, the decision was made to reschedule the CTET 2024 date.

Official notice

“Now, as per the information received from various candidates, few competitive examinations are scheduled to be held in some states/union territories on 15 December 2024 (Sunday). Hence, keeping in view the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to conduct the CTET examination on 14th December 2024 (Saturday)," the official notice released by CBSE states.

How to apply?

-Go to ctet.nic.in, the official website.

-Click the CTET December 2024 application link on the webpage.

-Sign up and continue with the application procedure.

-Complete the form, send it in, and pay the charge.

-Print this page off for your records.

CBSE CTET 2024



The CTET exam date for December 2024 has been changed thrice by CBSE. The exam was originally supposed to take place on December 1, but last month it was moved to December 15, 2024.