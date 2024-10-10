CBSE Gives A Push, Students On-Board, Teachers’ Learning AI! | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rewiring our brains into simple, non-judgemental thinking like transformations of colour into simple binary systems is the latest challenge for CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) educators now. While to students, learning Artificial Intelligence (AI) sounds exciting, the required in-depth knowledge and combined application of Maths, statistics and computing poses a challenge to the system.

Since the first launch of AI as an elective course in 2023, the board has been attempting to develop a positive mindset and adoption of the skill subject among educators.

Now the board hopes to have students enrol for the subject in Class 10 board examination, it has switched to national training with online flexibility options.

As we begin celebrations of World AI Week that attracts several IT organisations to hold events between Oct 7 and Oct 14, CBSE is also planning to hold free online workshops in the next week from Oct 14 to Oct 16.

Discussing the challenge, progress and possibilities of AI as an education elective, CBSE school principals see a bright future for students, but it comes with major transformations in the current schooling system.

Students are enthusiastic, teachers learning too!

"Teachers are learning. Computer teachers are mostly taken up for AI training. Students have appeared for AI examination. Many students have already begun to take examinations in AI, demonstrating their growing interest and the importance of integrating AI into the curriculum. To further support this momentum, the CBSE is planning a conference for AI educators in Indore, aimed at fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among teachers. CBSE will plan a conference for AI educators in Indore soon. We also want to ensure proper learning and training."

- Suman Kochhar, Secretary, Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools

Principals on call to promote AI initiatives

"CBSE understands the importance of strong leadership in AI education. To support this, it is organizing orientation programs for principals. These programs will provide school leaders with the tools and insights they need to promote AI initiatives in their schools. This ensures that both teachers and students receive the necessary training to succeed in an AI-driven world. Overall, these efforts represent a holistic approach to integrating AI into education, preparing the next generation for success in a technology-focused future."

-UK Jha, CBSE coordinator

Patience & adaptability to counter AI learning challenges

"Being an AI trainer for class 9 and 10 students comes with challenges, but many teachers are rising to meet them. They need to explain complex AI concepts like machine learning and data analysis in a way that students can understand. Creating engaging materials that simplify these topics requires skill. Teachers also face varying student skill levels, which means they must be patient and adaptable. Despite these challenges, many educators are incorporating hands-on projects and real-world applications into their lessons. This approach makes AI relevant and exciting for students. By fostering curiosity, they help inspire the next generation to explore the field of artificial intelligence."

-Suresh Rajput, Robotics and AI trainer

Student’s take

"As a class 10 student, I find AI absolutely amusing! It’s fascinating to see how machines can learn and make decisions just like humans. I love the idea of teaching a computer to recognize my favourite animals in photos or even play games with me. Learning about algorithms and how AI systems work opens up a whole new world of possibilities. The projects we do in class, like creating chatbots or experimenting with simple machine-learning models, make the concepts feel real and exciting. I never thought technology could be so fun, and I can’t wait to see how AI will change our lives in the future!"

- Lakshya K, Student of class 10