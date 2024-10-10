World Mental Health Day 2024: Around 10 Lakh Suffering From Severe Mental Disorders In Madhya Pradesh

World Mental Health Day: Around 10 Lakh Suffering From Severe Mental Disorders In Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The incidence of mental disorders in Madhya Pradesh has increased significantly after the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 12 lakh (1.5%) people of the state are estimated to be suffering from severe mental issues such as schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder whereas around one crore (12%) persons are facing common mental disorders like anxiety, depression and behavioural problems.

Those addicted to tobacco and intoxicants like liquor, marijuana, charas, ganja etc also need psychiatric help and are in a sense facing a mental problem. According to data, around half (46%) of the state’s population—18 years of age or above—is addicted to tobacco, alcohol and other substances. Of these, around 33% are using tobacco whereas around 7% and 2% are addicted to alcohol and other intoxicants respectively. The estimates are based on the National Mental Health Survey of India (NMHSI) conducted by NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences).

Head of department of psychiatry, Gandhi Medical College Bhopal, Dr J P Agarwal says that the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a jump in the number of persons facing mental issues. He said that the population of Madhya Pradesh is around eight crore, of which around six crore, who are 18 years of age or older, are covered by surveys. By projecting the NMHSI 2015-16 data, he said, it seems that at least three crore residents of the state are in need of professional help for combating mental issues.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, around 15,000 persons committed suicide in the state in 2023. In psychiatric terms, all of them were suffering from mental issues. “For us psychiatrists, a person committing suicide has a mental issue, no matter what problems he was facing in his life. If he didn’t have a mental issue he would have fought and struggled, instead of killing himself,” Dr Agarwal adds.

The seriousness of the situation can be measured from the fact that in the year 2023-24, of the 3.27 lakh persons who were screened in state government hospitals, 2.17 lakh were found suffering from mental problems. Similarly, in the period April-September 2024, of the 1.83 lakh persons screened, 1.23 lakh were found to be in need of treatment for mental problems.

Tips to keep away from mental illnesses

Healthy lifestyle

Have proper sleep and maintain sleep hygiene

Balanced diet

Stress-free lifestyle

Avoiding addiction

Limited use of mobile

Connecting with family and friends

Do proper exercise/yoga/meditation for relaxation

Psychological or psychiatric consultation in case of mental problems

Do not let the disease progress. Early identification and treatment of the disease is necessary.