Navratri 2024: From Disneyland To Ayodhya Mandir, 7 Best Pandals In Bhopal You Must Visit

By: Yash Ahuja | October 09, 2024
The nine days of Navratri is celebrated with pomp and fervor in the state of Madhya Pradesh. With huge idols and daily processions, this festival marks the beginning of a month full of festivities. Here are our top picks for Navratri Pandals in Bhopal to visit.
1. Disneyland in Bhopal: This Disneyland themed pandal is one of the most visited. This pandal grabs attention of young kids and youth. Location: 10. No. Market
2. Ram Mandir comes to Bhopal: One of the biggest pandals in the city, this pandal is themed after the newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This pandal has become one of the most visited in the city. Location: Bittan Market
3. Banganga Ki Rani: This idol depicts the Kushmanda form of Goddess Durga. She represents cosmic energy, vitality, and the creative power of the universe Location: Rang Mahal Square, Banganga
4. Maa Vaishno Utsav: Adorned with a beautiful red saree and rose garlands, this idol depicts the Durga Maa's peaceful as well as fierce form. Location: Jawahar Chowk
5. Maa Kalka Utsav: Depicting the warrior form of Maa Durga, this idol is adorned with weapons. With skulls around her neck, this depicts the win of good over evil. Location: TT Nagar
6. Navadurga Utsav: Depicting the Katyani form of Maa Durga, this idol symbolises strength, valor, and the embodiment of divine wrath against evil. Location: Jawahar Chowk Bus Stand
6. Mitra Mandal Utsav: Depicting the most fierce form of Maa Durga, this daunting idol represents bravery and destruction of evil forces. Location: Roshanpura
Thanks For Reading!