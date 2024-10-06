Navratri 2024: 7 Best Places In Bhopal To Enjoy Pure Veg Thali

By: Yash Ahuja | October 06, 2024
As Navratri festivities are closing in, here are our top places where you can enjoy a flavourful Veg Thali.
1. Chappan Bhog: One of the most highly rated places for a Veg Thali. Location: TT Nagar Thali Price: ₹150
2. Bapu ki Kutia: One of the oldest places in the city for authentic North Indian food. Location: TT Nagar Thali Price: ₹280
3. Rajhans Thali: Serving Pure Veg authentic north Indian food, this place is famous for it's thali offerings. Location: MP Nagar Thali Price: ₹310
4. Taste of India: With special no onion no garlic thalis, this place is perfect for Navratri days. Location: MP Nagar Thali Price: ₹299
5. Vrindavan Dhaba: One of the oldest pure vegetarian restaurant in the city, it is known for its veg thali offerings. Location: Hoshangabad Road Thali Price: ₹190
6. New Sukh Sagar: This newly built place has gained much attention for its quality and taste of the North Indian servings. Location: Arera Colony Thali Price: ₹310
7. Thali Junction: As the name suggests, this place specialises in all kinds of thalis. Most popular of them are Veg Thali and Falahari Thali. Location: Rani Kamlapati Railway Station Thali Price: ₹289
Thanks For Reading!