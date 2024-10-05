Navratri 2024: 7 Best Garba Events In Bhopal That Will Make Your Heart Sing 'Sanedo...'

By: Yash Ahuja | October 05, 2024
Navratri 2024 is just around the corner and the city of Bhopal is gearing up for the festive season. Garba is an essential part of Navratri celebrations. Here are top Garba Mahotsav for you to enjoy this navratri.
1. Abhivyakti Garba Utsav: One of the biggest Garba events, here you can enjoy huge crowds and vibrant vibes. Location: BHEL Dussehra Ground Dates: October 4 to October 8
2. Bhojpal Garba Utsav: This is one of the most famous Garba events this year. Here you can eat and dance all night long. Location: BHEL Jamboree Ground Dates: October 5 to October 10
3. Gayatri Garba Utsav: The only Garba event in the city where only women can take part. Location: Khushi Lal Ground Dates: October 8 to October 10
4. Yash Garba Mahotsav: Organized by a choreographer, this Garba utsav is ready to put you in the festive mood. Location: Royal Celebration Club, Bawadiya Kalan Dates: October 4 to October 6
5. Deafcan Garba Utsav: A unique Garba event organised by the Defcan Foundation for the deaf and dumb people of the society. Location: Yashoda Privilege Garden, Ayodhya Nagar Dates: October 5 & 6
6. Sindhi Mela Samiti: Organised by the Sindhi community of the city, this event offers a wide variety of foods and challenges for maximum entertainment. Location: Sundervan, Lalghati Dates: October 5 to October 8
7. Aadishakti Garba Mahotsav: One of the most premium Garba Events in the city. With performances from the likes of Adira Band and more, this one day event is surely not the one to miss. Location: Taj Lakefront, Bhopal Date: October 9
