World Mental Health Day 2024: UNICEF And Maharashtra Govt Launch Pilot Program To Screen 10,000 Pregnant Women In Nashik

UNICEF and Maharashtra Government launch a pilot program to screen 10,000 pregnant women for mental health in Nashik on World Mental Health Day 2024 | Representational Image

A newborn baby always brings joy, excitement and love to the family. But you must have heard of “Baby Blues” because a mother also experiences highs and lows in the first weeks and months after the delivery. It brings big emotional and physical changes for her leading to depression and anxiety.

One may experience crying for no reason, having trouble sleeping or questioning one’s ability to care for the baby. Beyond these hormonal changes, other factors can lead to these feelings such as extended periods of tiredness or exhaustion, challenges with breastfeeding and other postpartum complications. These feelings can overshadow the celebration of welcoming the baby.

In 2022 WHO released the Perinatal Mental Health Guidelines for the countries. The guidelines state that around 15-20% of women face mental health ailments like anxiety, depression, psychosis and suicidal tendencies during the postpartum period. It can also impact child survival and development.

Given this, UNICEF in collaboration with the Public Health Department, the Maharashtra Government and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bangalore (NIMHANS) has planned to pilot the “Maternal Mental Health Programme” to integrate the Maternal Mental Health in routine maternal and child health services.

Currently, all pregnant women are not screened for mental health ailments. Also, the field functionaries lack the skills for the screening. Therefore, the pilot project would help in institutionalising the routine screening of all pregnant women for mental health during the Antenatal period, immediately after delivery and in the postpartum period.

Women who are diagnosed with issues will be linked to necessary counselling services and treatment services under DMHP (District Mental Health Program), the government has started Manshakti clinics in primary healthcare centres, for general mental health screening and treatment.

It Maternal Mental Health project would also encourage families and communities to support the mothers apart from strengthening the medical system. It will help the health functionaries to build capacity and skills. It will conduct awareness activities to highlight the importance of mental well-being during and after pregnancy. It also focuses on creating a safe environment ensuring privacy, for mothers to feel comfortable to discuss their health needs.

The project covers two blocks of Nashik i.e. Sinnar and Surgana covering 15 Primary Health Centres and 4 Rural Hospitals and sub-district hospitals. It also includes three zones of Nashik Municipal Corporation covering 16 Urban Primary Health Centres and three Nashik Corporation hospitals. The project targets to cover 10,000 pregnant women in intervention areas in one year.

UNICEF believes that with proper awareness and targeted efforts, motherhood can be a joyful experience, and babies can enjoy a safe and healthy future. Investing in early childhood development—from conception through a child’s first three years—is crucial. Achieving the best outcomes requires a collective effort, with families, caregivers, communities, governments, and the social sector working together in collaboration.