 CBSE CTET 2024 Scheduled For December 14: Find Out When & Where To Download Your Admit Card
The CBSE will soon release the admit cards for the CTET 2024, scheduled for December 14, after rescheduling from December 1 and 15. Candidates can download their admit cards from ctet.nic.in. The exam will be conducted in 136 cities. It includes two papers, with Paper II for classes VI to VIII and Paper I for classes I to V.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo | Pexhere.com

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 soon. The exam is scheduled for December 14, having been rescheduled from December 1 to December 15 due to conflicts with other competitive exams in some states and union territories.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official CTET website, ctet.nic.in. In cities with a high number of candidates, the exam may also be conducted on December 15. The CTET will take place in 136 cities.

Go to the official website: ctet.nic.in.

Click on the CTET December 2024 link on the homepage.

Select the admit card link.

Enter your application number and password.

Your hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates must bring their admit card and a valid government-issued ID, such as an Aadhar or PAN card, to the exam hall. It’s important to verify the information on the admit card, including the candidate's name, test center, and exam timings. Any discrepancies should be reported to the authorities immediately.

article-image

CTET December 2024 will feature two papers: Paper II (for teachers of classes VI to VIII) from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, and Paper I (for teachers of classes I to V) from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates wishing to teach at both levels must appear for both papers. It is advised to use only NCTE-approved syllabi and textbooks for preparation.

