 CBSE CTET 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Soon: Exam Scheduled For December 14
CBSE CTET 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Soon: Exam Scheduled For December 14

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on December 14, 2024, according to the details on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Updated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Unsplash (Representative Image)

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on December 14, 2024, according to the details on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The test has been postponed for December 14, 2024, in accordance with the board's most recent notification, because several competitive exams are scheduled to take place in some states and union territories on December 15, 2024. However, the announcement states that the exam may potentially be held on December 15, 2024, if there are more applicants in any city.

There will be 136 cities where this test is administered.

Exam timing:

Morning Shift: Paper 2 from 9:30 am to 12 noon  

Afternoon Shift: Paper 1 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm  

CTET Exam format:

There will be two papers in CTET December 2024. Teachers in classes I through V will take Paper I, while teachers of classes VI through VIII will take Paper II. Candidates will need to appear in both papers if they want to apply for both levels. It is recommended that candidates prepare using only legitimate materials and syllabuses recognised by NCTE.

CTET 2024 Application Form Correction Window To End Soon!
How to get the admit card for CTET 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the main website, look for and click the link to download the CTET December 2024 admission card.

Step 3: Candidates must enter their login information on a new page in order to download their admission card.

Step 4: Check the information on the admission card, then save the page.

Step 5: Download a hardcopy of it for your records.

For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

