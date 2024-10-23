CTET 2024 Application Form Correction Window To End Soon!

CTET 2024 | Representative image

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 correction window has been opened by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Applicants have until October 25, 2024, to fix any mistakes on their application. After this date, no more alterations will be permitted.



Corrections can be made by applicants by going to ctet.nic.in, the official CTET website.

How to make corrections?



-Go to ctet.nic.in, the official website.

-Click the link labelled "Correction Window."

-Enter the application number, password, and security pin to log in.

-Make the required changes to your information.

-Save the updated form, then submit it.

-For future use, download and print the revised form.



Editable fields:

Candidates can edit particular fields on their form. The editable fields are as follows:



-Name of Applicant

-Name of the Father

-Name of Mother

-sex

-nationality

-Status of Employment

-Date of Birth

-Category

-Differently-abled Category (if applicable)

-Address

-Mobile Phone Number

-Selected Paper

-Topic for Paper II

-Background in Education

-Preferences for the Exam Centre

-Language Selected for Language I and/or II

-Name of Institution

CTET 2024



The test was originally set for December 1, but it was moved to Sunday, December 15, and then, according to the board's official notice, postponed until December 14. It was done because multiple state-level exams were scheduled on that day.



CTET will be composed of two papers. Papers 1 and 2 will take place in the morning and afternoon shifts, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.