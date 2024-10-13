CSL Recruitment 2024: Application Start for 20 Post; Check Details Here

Representative Image | Representative Image

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has announced the commencement of the application process for multiple positions, including Assistant Engineer, Assistant Administrative Officer, Assistant Fire Officer, and Accountant. Eligible and interested candidates are invited to submit their applications by October 30, 2024.



CSL is inviting applications for a variety of positions, with a maximum age limit of 45 years as of October 30, 2024. This implies that eligible applicants must have been born on or after October 31, 1979. There are several vacant positions available, including:

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical)

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)

Assistant Engineer (Electronics)

Assistant Engineer (Maintenance)

Assistant Administrative Officer

Assistant Fire Officer

Accountant

Prospective candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply within the specified deadline. An application fee of Rs 700 is required for submission. This fee is non-refundable and must be paid using the available online payment methods. Applicants may choose from a variety of digital payment options, including Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, UPI, Wallets, and other digital payment modes. Additionally, any applicable bank charges will need to be borne by the candidates.

Interested applicants are advised to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and follow the necessary guidelines for submitting their applications. The recruitment process is highly competitive, and applicants are encouraged to apply well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute challenges.

Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of Cochin Shipyard Limited (www.cochinshipyard.in) and navigate to the careers section.

Step 2: Create a new account and fill in the required details in the application form.

Step 3: Upload all necessary documents and certificates as specified.

Step 4: Pay the application fee using available online payment options such as UPI, debit cards, or credit cards.

Step 5: Review your application carefully, then proceed to submit it.

Step 6: Save a copy or print the application form for future reference.

Salary details

The basic pay for the position will be Rs 28,000. In addition, the following allowances will be provided:

Dearness Allowance (DA): Rs 12,544

House Rent Allowance (HRA) in Kochi: Rs 5,040

Perks and Allowances: Rs 9,800

The total monthly remuneration will amount to Rs 55,384.

Selection Process

The selection process for the recruitment will be conducted in two phases:

Phase I: An online test, comprising two sections:

- Objective Type (40 marks)

- Descriptive Type (40 marks)

Phase II: A PowerPoint presentation on the candidate's work experience, carrying a total of 20 marks.

A merit list of candidates who successfully qualify in all phases will be prepared based on the cumulative marks obtained in both Phase I and Phase II. In the case of two or more candidates securing identical total scores, the ranking will be determined by the marks obtained in the discipline section of the Objective Type test. Should the tie persist, the candidate’s seniority in age will be used as the determining factor for ranking.