Odisha Police Extends Sepoy/Constable Recruitment Application Deadline To October 30

ANI

The Odisha Police has extended the application deadline for the Sepoy/Constable recruitment 2024. Candidates can now apply for the 1,360 available positions until October 30, an extension from the previous deadline of October 13. This change is made to accommodate the Puja vacations.

Following the closure of the application window, an edit/correction period will open, with further details to be announced later.

Please note that women, transgenders, and persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) are not eligible to apply for these vacancies. Each candidate may apply to only one battalion, and this choice cannot be altered afterward, according to SSB Odisha.

Age: Applicants must be between 18 and 23 years old as of January 1, 2024, with age relaxation for reserved categories.

Education: Candidates should have completed Class 10 (Matriculation) or an equivalent qualification, with Odia included as one of the subjects.

Citizenship: Candidates must be Indian citizens of good character, in sound health, and free from physical deformities.

Marital Status: Applicants should not have more than one living spouse, though exemptions may apply under personal law.

Language Proficiency: Candidates must be able to read, write, and speak in Odia.

There is no application fee for this recruitment process.

Candidates will undergo a four-stage selection process, which includes:

Computer-Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE)

Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test

Driving Test

Medical Examination

The recruitment examination will consist of 100 objective-type questions, totaling 100 marks, with a duration of two hours. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for incorrect answers, while unanswered questions will not incur any penalty.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of the Odisha Police.