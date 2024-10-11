Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Extended For 1,360 Vacancies

Representative Image | Pixabay

The application period for the recruitment of Sepoy/Constable positions in the Odisha Police under different battalions has been extended by the Odisha State Selection Board (OSSB). Candidates who meet the requirements may apply by 10 PM on October 30 through the official website, odishapolice.gov.in. There is no application cost for this constable hiring campaign.



The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 1360 positions.

The Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE), the Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, the Driving Test, and the Medical Examination are the four phases of the selection procedure.

Eligibility Criteria



-Candidates who are Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), women, or transgender are ineligible to apply for these posts. Furthermore, the notification indicates that a candidate can only apply to one battalion and that the option cannot be modified later.



-By January 1, 2024, candidates must be at least 18 years old but no older than 23. Candidates in the reserved category will have their upper age limit relaxed.



-Applicants must pass the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha's Class 10 (Matriculation) test, as well as any comparable exam offered by a different board.



-The candidate should be able to read, write, and speak Odia. Odia was one of the subjects on the Matric exam that he should have passed.

How to apply?



-Visit odishapolice.gov.in, the Odisha Police's official website.

-'Recruitment for sepoy/constable in battalion' should be selected.

It will open a new window.

-Now, click the page labelled "Odisha Police Sepoy/Constable Registration in OSAP/IR Bn."

-It will open a new window in which you must register and provide your personal information.

-After successfully registration, enter your login credentials.

-Fully complete the application, attach any supporting documentation, and submit.

-Print the application so you have a copy for future use.