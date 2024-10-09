Odisha OSSC LTR Teacher Recruitment 2024: Notification Out For Over 6,000 Vacancies; Check Salary

Odisha OSSC LTR Teacher Recruitment 2024 | File/ Representative image

A notification regarding the hiring of Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers for Government Secondary Schools in 2024 has been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). The goal of this hiring campaign is to fill 6025 positions overall. The notice also informed that over a third (1988) vacancies are set aside for female applicants.

Candidates can view the indicative posting at ossc.gov.in, the OSSC's official website.

Available vacancies and salary:

-TGT Arts: 1984 posts, Rs 35,400

-TGT Science (PCM): 1020 posts, Rs 35,400

-TGT Science (CBZ): 880 posts, Rs 35,400

-Hindi Teacher: 711 posts, Rs 35,400

-Classical (Sanskrit) Teacher: 729 posts, Rs 35,400

-Telugu Teacher: 6 posts, Rs 35,400

-Urdu Teacher: 14 posts, Rs 35,400

-Physical education Teacher: 681 posts, Rs 29,200

Age limit

Candidates must be at least 21 years old and no older than 38 as of January 1, 2024, with the customary age relaxation for women, veterans, PWDs, SC, ST, and SEBC granted as per the current regulations.

Official notice

This advertisement is provisional and suggestive in nature, per the official notification. The comprehensive advertisement will contain information on the requirements for education, the syllabus, the schedule, and the format of the test. Additionally, the comprehensive advertisement that will be posted on the OSSC website shortly will notify candidates of the day that the online application form for the position will become active.

