 Bihar BSPHCL Recruitment 2024: Registration Process Underway For Over 4000 Vacancies
Until October 15, 2024, interested people may apply for the positions via the official website, bsphcl.co.in.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
Bihar BSPHCL Recruitment 2024 | Representative Image

Applications are currently being accepted by BSPHCL for the positions of Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO), JEE (GTO), Store Assistant and Correspondence Clerk, Junior Accounts Clerk, and Technician Grade-III. Until October 15, 2024, interested people may apply for the positions via the official website, bsphcl.co.in. The purpose of the hiring is to cover 4016 positions.

The age limit for Technician Grade II & Junior Electrical Engineer is between 18 years and 37 years while for all the other posts, the age limit is between 21 years and 37 years.

Application fees

The application fees for General / BC / EBC is Rs 1500 while for SC / ST / PH and female candidates, the application fees is Rs 375.

Available positions:

-Technician Grade III: 2,156 Posts

-Junior Accounts Clerk: 740 Posts

-Correspondence Clerk: 806 Posts

-Store Assistant: 115 Posts

-Junior Electrical Engineer JEE GTO: 113 Posts

-Assistant Executive Engineer (GTO): 86 Posts

How to apply?

-Go to the official website at http://www.bsphcl.bih.nic.in.
-Go to the homepage and click on the link for BSPHCL recruiting 2024.
-Provide the essential details.
-Send in your application.
-Send in the necessary paperwork.
-For future use, kindly preserve the printout of the same.

Important dates:

Application window opens: October 1, 2024
Application window closes: October 15, 2024

Closing of fee payment window: October 15, 2024

Exam Date: November / December 2024

