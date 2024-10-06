 RBI Hiring For 94 Posts: Grade B (General) Direct Recruitment Phrase 2 Exam Begins October 19
RBI Hiring For 94 Posts: Grade B (General) Direct Recruitment Phrase 2 Exam Begins October 19

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct the Grade B (General) Direct Recruitment (DR) 2024 phrase 2 exam for the candidates who cleared the Phrase 1 exam.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
RBI | Representative Image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to conduct the Phase 2 exam for the Grade B (General) Direct Recruitment (DR) 2024 on October 19, 2024. 

The candidates who managed to clear Phrase 1 are eligible to appear for the aforementioned test. In order to check their eligibility for the upcoming exam, candidates can check the Phrase 1 result list that was uploaded on the official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in.

How To Access The List?

Step 1: First, visit the official website. 

Step 2: Go to the link for qualified candidates on the homepage. 

Step 3: Your screen will now display the list. 

Step 4: Examine the specifics 

Step 5: Download and save for later use. 

It is recommended that candidates print off the list and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later. Additionally, it is advised that candidates who find any inconsistencies in their results or have any doubts regarding them immediately contact the appropriate officials.

Vacancy Details

Twenty-one officers in Grade "B" (DEPR), seven officers in Grade "B" (DSIM), and sixty-six general officers in Grade "B" are the 94 positions for which the recruitment process is intended to fill.

In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam listed above, candidates should regularly check the official website.

Phrase 1 Exam Details

The initial Phrase 1 exam for the Grade B (General) Direct Recruitment (DR) 2024 was administered by the RBI on September 8, 2024. The results for the same were released shortly after on the official website, as mentioned above.

It is important to note that the phase 2 exam can only be taken by candidates who have cleared the first stage of the recruitment process.

