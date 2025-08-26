 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Expands CM's Breakfast Scheme To Urban Areas, Benefiting 20.59 Lakh Children
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Expands CM's Breakfast Scheme To Urban Areas, Benefiting 20.59 Lakh Children

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurated here on Tuesday, the expansion of the "Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme," part of the flagship initiatives of the DMK government, to urban areas in the state. Stalin, along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, served food to children at St Joseph's Primary School here, marking the launch of the scheme. Mann took part in the event as the chief guest.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Expands CM's Breakfast Scheme To Urban Areas, Benefiting 20.59 Lakh Children | ANI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurated here on Tuesday, the expansion of the "Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme," part of the flagship initiatives of the DMK government, to urban areas in the state.

Stalin, along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, served food to children at St Joseph's Primary School here, marking the launch of the scheme. Mann took part in the event as the chief guest.

About The Expansion

The expansion marks the 5th phase of the scheme's implementation, which is set to benefit 3.06 lakh more children belonging to 2,429 schools.

With the fresh launch today, a total of 20.59 lakh children will benefit from the CM's Breakfast Scheme in the state.

Government spokesperson P Amudha had informed on Monday that appropriate steps were taken to prepare the breakfast at a centralised kitchen in a hygienic manner.

"The prepared dishes viz. Pongal, kichdi, or Upma along with the side dishes which include dhal and sambar will be transported to the respective schools by vans," Amudha, who is additional chief secretary, said.

The CM announced on the floor of the Assembly on May 6, 2022, to implement the free breakfast scheme for Class I to V students. He launched the first phase on September 15 in Madurai.

On Sunday, Stalin had said: "From the days of Justice Party to the Dravidian Model government, we provide food to the children to address hunger and give them education. This is not mere food, but a foundation for growth."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

