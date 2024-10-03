CSEET November 2024: Registrations For Company Secretary Exam Will Close Soon, Exam Scheduled For November 9

CSEET 2024

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon close registrations for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the November session. Interested and eligible candidates can find complete details on the ICSI official website- here.

The application deadline for CSEET is October 15, 2024, with the exam scheduled for November 9, 2024.

Once candidates register for the entrance exam, the institute will provide a link to virtual teaching classes.

Exam Format

The CSEET will assess students on four subjects: Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam will be conducted in Remote Proctored Mode, allowing students to take it from anywhere in the country, while online invigilators monitor the process.

Scoring Requirements

To pass the CSEET, candidates must achieve:

An overall score of 50%.

A minimum of 40% in each individual paper.

Importantly, there is no negative marking for incorrect answers, making it a more forgiving exam format.

Prohibited Items

Candidates should note that the use of calculators, pens/pencils, and any form of paper or notebooks is strictly prohibited during the exam.

Recognition of CS Qualification

The University Grants Commission (UGC) officially recognizes the Company Secretary (CS) qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree, enhancing its value in the educational landscape.

Read Also ICSI Introduces Online Crash Courses For Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Eligibility Criteria

Students who have completed their Class 12 exams or are currently appearing for them are eligible to register for the CSEET.

Exemptions from the CSEET include students who have completed the Foundation Level of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, those who have passed the Final exams from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, as well as graduates with a minimum of 50% marks and postgraduates. These candidates can directly enroll in the CS Executive Programme.

CSEET exams are conducted four times a year—in January, May, July, and November.