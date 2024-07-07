ICSI Introduces Online Crash Courses For Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) introduced crash courses on Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). This course is for the training of ICSI members.

Date and fees

Interested applicants should visit the ICSI's official website for more updates. The deadline for submitting the online applications is July 26, 2024. The course's online session will start on July 29, 2024, and continue until August 2, 2024. The course fee is of Rs 3,000 + 18% GST.

Course details

The course will be conducted using the institute's online Learning Management System (LMS). Every session will take place via a live, internet webinar that allows participants to communicate with one another. For a year, the sessions will be archived and accessible on the LMS platform. PPTs and any additional materials the faculty uses during the live session will also be accessible on the LMS.

Five live online training sessions will be used to deliver the course material. There will be two hours in each session. Upon finishing the online course with success, students will need to pass an evaluation consisting of multiple choice questions. The dates of the online exam are August 16–17, 2024.

To replace its criminal laws from the colonial era, the Indian government passed three new laws. The Indian Penal Code (IPC) is replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Indian Evidence Act (IEA) by the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

The new legislation will go into force on July 1, 2024. This was done in an effort to reform the judicial system in light of financial crimes, technological advancements, and organised crime.