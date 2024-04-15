ICSI CSEET May 2024 Application Ends Today! Apply Now At www.icsi.edu | Representative Image

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) website is the official place to apply for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) May 2024. The last date to apply for the said exam is today, April 15, 2024. The candidates are advised to apply for the exam before the application window closes. Candidates who are eligible for the said exam can register at the official website, i.e., www.icsi.edu. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 4, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Every candidate must meet a certain set of eligibility criteria in order to appear for the CSEET May 2024 exam. A candidate must have passed the senior secondary (10+2) exam or be in the process of trying to pass it in order to be eligible for the test. (Capable of Direct Enrollment in the CS Executive Program) Graduates (with at least 50%), Postgraduates, ICAI Final Pass, ICMAI Final Pass, and ICSI Foundation Pass

Steps To Apply For CSEET May 2024

Step 1: Go to the official website (www.icsi.edu).

Step 2: Select the dedicated section.

Step 3: Now, click on the provided link in the section.

Step 4: Register at the link.

Step 5: Key in the required and correct details.

Step 6: Upload the required and valid documents.

Step 7: Click 'Submit'.

Step 8: Save and download for future use.

A detailed PDF related to the application process is available here for your reference. Additionally, candidates are advised to check the official website for all the latest updates related to the exam.