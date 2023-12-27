ICSI Issues Admit Cards For January 2024 CSEET Exam | iStock Images

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued admit cards for the upcoming CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) scheduled for January 6, 2024. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, icsi.edu.

In an official notice, ICSI stated, "This has reference to your registration for appearing in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 6th January 2024."

Here are the steps to download the ICSI CSEET Admit Card for the January 2024 exam:

1. Go to the official website - icsi.edu.

2. On the homepage, click on "Latest@ICSI—Students."

3. Look for the 'Admit Cards of January 2024 CSEET to be held on 06th January 2024 are available for download.'

4. Click on the admit card link.

5. Enter the login credentials and submit.

6. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Candidates are reminded to download their admit cards in a timely manner and adhere to the instructions provided for a smooth examination experience. The CSEET is a crucial entrance test for those aspiring to pursue the Company Secretary course, and the admit card serves as an essential document for the examination.