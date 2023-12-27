Mithibai College's Elysium Fair Showcases Student Talent And Creativity

File

Mithibai College, known for its vibrant extracurricular scene, recently hosted its annual fair, Elysium, within the college campus on December 20, 2023. The event showcased the artistic talents of the students, who set up a variety of stalls, creating a lively atmosphere that attracted attention from the college community.

The fair featured a diverse range of stalls, with notable highlights including a pizza stall by Sbarro that drew a sizeable crowd. Another noteworthy attraction was a braiding stall tucked away in a corner, offering a unique and underrated experience for attendees.

Students Express Views

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Neha Rajwant, a student at Mithibai College, shared her experience, stating, “I got my hair braided, and I also put up a few tinsels in my hair. Truly enjoyed the it."

A particular stall garnered attention of many students, featuring painted tote bags that exuded a professional touch. Despite the skill and effort apparent in the products, the items remained affordable, appealing to a broad audience.

Various other stalls showcased talents ranging from homemade soaps and perfumes to graphically illustrated posters and confectioneries.

Ishita Banthia, President of the ELCITY club and a third-year student, expressed her elation at the event's success. She stated, “ELCITY is family to me now. The club and I have nurtured each other, and it has given me back way more than I could ever want.”