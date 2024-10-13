CISCE Date Sheet 2025: ICSE, ISC Exam Dates to Be Announced Soon

CISCE | CISCE website

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the date sheet for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams for the 2025 session. Students across the country are eagerly awaiting the release of the timetable, which will provide crucial information about the schedule of the board examinations.

The CISCE conducts the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) for Class 10 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) for Class 12 annually. These exams are typically held between February and March. However, the exact dates for the 2025 board exams are yet to be finalized and made public.

Once released, the date sheet will be available on the official CISCE website, www.cisce.org, and can be downloaded by students and schools. It will detail the subject-wise schedule, including the timings and instructions for each exam.

How to download CISCE Date Sheet 2025

1. Visit the official CISCE website (www.cisce.org).

2. Navigate to the "Examinations" section.

3. Select "Date Sheet" for ICSE or ISC.

4. Click on the relevant link to download the date sheet.

5. Save or print the date sheet for your reference.

Upcoming updates

Students are advised to regularly check the CISCE website for updates and to begin their exam preparations well in advance to avoid last-minute stress. Schools affiliated with CISCE will also provide necessary guidance to students once the official timetable is issued.

The 2025 board exams are expected to follow the established pattern, with both ICSE and ISC exams including a combination of theory and practical assessments, depending on the subjects.

For official announcements, students can visit the CISCE website or contact their respective schools.