CISCE ISC 2024 Supplementary Exam Results Announced; Check NOW!

CISCE ISC 2024 Supplementary Results Announced

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ISC) or Class 12 supplementary test results have been released by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today.



Pen and paper tests were administered from July 1 to July 16. In order to access the ISC improvement result 2024, students who took the test will need to provide their UID, index number, and captcha code.

Eligibility Criteria

In order to pass the ISC Class 12 exams, students need to receive at least a 33% in each subject as well as their aggregate overall marks.

How to check results online?

The results are available to students who took the exam via cisce.org, the official website.

-Check out the official website at cisce.org or cisceboard.org.

-On the website, select the result link.

-Enter your login information, including your birthdate and roll number.

-Examine and save the admissions card for your records.

How to check results via Digilocker?

-Go to results.digilocker.gov.in to access the DigiLocker website.

-Find the part labelled "CISCE".

-Select "ISC (Class XII)" by clicking the button.

-Input your date of birth and index number.

-To view your findings, click "Submit".

ISC 2024



ISC's overall pass percentage in the regular exam was 98.19 percent. 98,088 out of the 99,901 pupils that took the ISC exam passed it. Of the 1366 schools that took the ISC exam, roughly 66.18 percent (904) passed with 100% of the schools passing.



The ISC and ICSE compartment exams have been terminated as of this year. Exams for improvement will still be given, though. Students may take the improvement exam in no more than two subjects if they want to raise their grades or marks in the same year.