ICSE Mathematics 2025 Exam To Get Longer From 2025, Duration Increased To 3 Hours, Check Details Here

No change in the number of questions and it will remain the same. | Pixabay

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has changed the duration of the ICSE Class 10 Mathematics examination from the year 2025. The examination which was held for a duration of 2.5 hours, will now be held for 3 hours from 2025.

The CISCE has already written a letter to all the heads of the affiliated schools in this regard.

Although the board has increased the duration of the examination, there will be no change in the number of questions and it will remain the same. Also, the board is not undertaking any changes in the format of the question paper and it will remain the same.

The board has already issued the sample question papers for the upcoming 2025 ICSE examinations and the same structure will continue.

The ICSE 2025 examination is expected to commence in the month of February and the detailed schedule of the examination is expected to be released in December 2024.

According to a statement made by CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary, Joseph Emmanuel to media organisations, considering the increased weightage of competency-focused questions there is a need to bring in standardised timings across subjects which will in turn manage the stress on students and ensure the quality of assessment.