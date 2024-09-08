 ICSE Mathematics 2025 Exam To Get Longer From 2025, Duration Increased To 3 Hours, Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICSE Mathematics 2025 Exam To Get Longer From 2025, Duration Increased To 3 Hours, Check Details Here

ICSE Mathematics 2025 Exam To Get Longer From 2025, Duration Increased To 3 Hours, Check Details Here

Sample question papers have been released, and the exam is expected to commence in February 2025, with the schedule to be released in December 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
No change in the number of questions and it will remain the same. | Pixabay

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has changed the duration of the ICSE Class 10 Mathematics examination from the year 2025. The examination which was held for a duration of 2.5 hours, will now be held for 3 hours from 2025.

The CISCE has already written a letter to all the heads of the affiliated schools in this regard.

Although the board has increased the duration of the examination, there will be no change in the number of questions and it will remain the same. Also, the board is not undertaking any changes in the format of the question paper and it will remain the same.

The board has already issued the sample question papers for the upcoming 2025 ICSE examinations and the same structure will continue.

FPJ Shorts
Heartbreaking Video! Dog Holds Man's Legs, Struggles To Save Itself As He Monstrously Throws It Into Flood Water
Heartbreaking Video! Dog Holds Man's Legs, Struggles To Save Itself As He Monstrously Throws It Into Flood Water
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actor Vikas Sethi Passes Away At 48
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actor Vikas Sethi Passes Away At 48
Nikkei, KOSPI And Other Major Asian Indices Close Blood Red Week With Mammoth Decline
Nikkei, KOSPI And Other Major Asian Indices Close Blood Red Week With Mammoth Decline
Aryna Sabalenka Is A WWE Champion: Wrestling Promotion Honours US Open Champion With Special Gift
Aryna Sabalenka Is A WWE Champion: Wrestling Promotion Honours US Open Champion With Special Gift

The ICSE 2025 examination is expected to commence in the month of February and the detailed schedule of the examination is expected to be released in December 2024.

Read Also
CISCE Announces Dates For July 2024 ICSE And ISC Exams; Check Details Here!
article-image

According to a statement made by CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary, Joseph Emmanuel to media organisations, considering the increased weightage of competency-focused questions there is a need to bring in standardised timings across subjects which will in turn manage the stress on students and ensure the quality of assessment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICSE Mathematics 2025 Exam To Get Longer From 2025, Duration Increased To 3 Hours, Check Details...

ICSE Mathematics 2025 Exam To Get Longer From 2025, Duration Increased To 3 Hours, Check Details...

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: More Than 600 Seats Have Been Added In Round 2 At mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: More Than 600 Seats Have Been Added In Round 2 At mcc.nic.in

Thousands Expected On Streets To ‘Reclaim The Night’ As Protests Continue Over RG Kar Horror

Thousands Expected On Streets To ‘Reclaim The Night’ As Protests Continue Over RG Kar Horror

'Nothing Wrong With Students Cleaning Toilets,' Says Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol, Citing Japanese...

'Nothing Wrong With Students Cleaning Toilets,' Says Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol, Citing Japanese...

Provisional Answer Key For UGC NET 2024 Exams Released For August 21, 22, and 23 At...

Provisional Answer Key For UGC NET 2024 Exams Released For August 21, 22, and 23 At...