CISCE Announces Dates For July 2024 ICSE And ISC Exams; Check Details Here! | CISCE website

The schedules for the July examinations of the Indian School Certificate (ISC or Class 12) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE or Class 10) have been made public by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Detailed date sheets are available for download at cisce.org.

Timetables for the 2024 ICSE and ISC Improvement Exams are available at cisce.org.

On July 1st, the ICSE improvement exam English Language paper will be given out, and on July 12th, the group 3 elective papers. The dates of the ISC improvement exam are July 1–16. Students will take exams in commerce, geography, and chemistry paper 1 on the first day of class, and English paper 1 and art paper 2 on the last day.

The council stated that in addition to the time allotted on the schedule for taking the test, students will have an additional fifteen minutes to read the question papers.

Timetable | Official notice

Timetable | Official notice

The ICSE and ISC year 2024 examinations were announced in May by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Students' pass percentage for the ICSE in Class 10 was reported as 99.47 percent, whereas for the ISC in Class 12, it was 98.19 percent. The council said before the release of the results that candidates may take the improvement test in a maximum of two subjects if they would like to improve their grades or marks. To obtain additional details about the ICSE and ISC improvement exams, visit the council's official website.