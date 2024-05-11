 "I Didn't Study Much...": ICSE 2024 National Topper Janmejay Kothari
"I Didn't Study Much...": ICSE 2024 National Topper Janmejay Kothari

Exhibiting joy at his achievement, Janmejay Kothari, the National ICSE 2024 Topper stated feeling overwhelmed with his result. He said, "I feel very proud of myself. It is also very overwhelming since I didn't expect myself to be the national topper." Crediting “luck” for his scores, he revealed not expecting a good score in the final exam.

Krisha V Bhatt, Saturday, May 11, 2024
Janmejay Kothari

With a score of 99.80%, Janmejay Kothari, a student at the Cathedral and John Connon School, Fort, Mumbai, secured the position of national topper rank 1 in the ICSE 2024 exams. 

Exhibiting joy at his achievement, he stated feeling overwhelmed with his result. He said, "I feel very proud of myself. It is also very overwhelming since I didn't expect myself to be the national topper."

Starting early and studying dedicatedly for his school's tests proved helpful for him. He said, “I studied very well for my preliminary exams, which proved very helpful. I used the vacation time well to study.“

Kothari also plays Cricket. Highlighting that he didn't get much time to study because of being occupied with sports practice, he said, “Honestly, I didn't have much time to study, I was occupied with my cricket practice but I managed my time well and studied wherever I got the chance."

Crediting “luck” for his scores, he revealed not expecting a good score in the final exam. "I didn't expect any particular marks after my exam. I think luck was on my side this time," said Kothari.

Unlike any toppers’ study tactics, Kothari mentioned what helped him the most was studying last minute. He claimed that it helped him remember concepts during the exam and attempt the questions with confidence. “I actually started studying in the last month before the exam. However, since I had my concepts clear because of my practice for the earlier tests, it was easy to remember everything,” Kothari told the Free Press Journal. 

He emphasised that during his preparations he learned that one should always prioritise study. He said, "Study hard, focus dedicatedly on your topics, and make sure that you also enjoy and do other thingstat you love."

Looking ahead, he aspires to pursue a career in the science field. 

