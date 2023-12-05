Check Schedule For NIFT 2024 Exam Here

Check Schedule For NIFT 2024 Exam At nift.ac.in | Representational Pic

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Institute of fashion technology (NIFT) exam date 2024 on the official site at nift.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the entrance exam for NIFT 2024 will be held on February 5 in 60 cities across India.

The syllabus for NIFT 2024 include Creative Ability Test (CAT) and General Ability Test (GAT).

NIFT 2024 CAT will be held as a paper based test, while GAT will be conducted as a computer based exam.

NIFT 2024 online application form begin: December 5, 2023

Last date to apply: January 3, 2024

Last date to fill NIFT form with a late fee of Rs 5000: January 8, 2024

NIFT 2024 exam date (CBT): February 5, 2024

NIFT 2024 Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates have to pass the 10+2 exam or equivalent from a recognized board or university for B.Des and B.F.Tech courses.

For M.Des and M.F.Tech courses, candidates have to hold a bachelor’s degree or diploma in the relevant field.

For M.F.M course, candidates have to hold a bachelor’s degree or diploma in any discipline.

The maximum age limit for B.Des and B.F.Tech courses is 23 years as on 1st August 2024, with a relaxation of 5 years for reserved categories.

There is no age limit for M.Des, M.F.Tech, and M.F.M courses.