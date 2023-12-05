NIFT 2024: Application Form Out At nift.ntaonline.in | Pixabay

The NIFT 2024 application form is now available from the National Testing Agency (NTA). Applicants wishing to be admitted to NIFT for design must complete the NIFT application form 2024 online and submit it to nift.ntaonline.in.

The official notice states that January 3rd is the deadline for NIFT 2024 registration. On the other hand, forms for the NIFT entrance exam 2024 will be accessible till January 8 with a late charge.

Link to the application here.

Candidates must submit an application for NIFT 2024, with the cost varying according to their category. The application fee is Rs 3000 for general category candidates and Rs 1500 for SC/ST/PwD candidates.

As part of the online application procedure, candidates must upload all required documents in addition to making the payment. The date of the NIFT 2024 entrance exam is set for February 5 for both UG and PG programs.

How to apply?

Navigate to the "Registration" link on the NIFT admissions webpage.

Enter your name, phone number, email address, and any other pertinent information in the registration form that appears.

An applicant account will be created upon registration.

To complete the remaining fields and choose a test location, log in.

Add files

To finish the process, pay the application cost.