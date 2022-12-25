NID DAT 2023: Applications form correction window opens, know details here

Representational Image |

New Delhi: An online application form correction window for the NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2023 has been opened by National Institute of Design.

The window is open for the edit and candidates who have registered for the undergraduate and postgraduate design entrance test and now want to modify the application will be able to make the changes. To do the same, candidates can visit the website admissions.nid.edu.

For the correction of applications, the NID DAT 2023 application correction portal for the prelims exam will remain open till December 27 (4 pm). January 8, is the date for NID DAT 2023 for BDes and MDes programmes.

The details filled in the NID DAT 2023 application form can be modified by the candidates till December 27.

In case, the candidates change their applied category during the “Window to Edit” period, the applicable additional application form fees will have to be paid by the candidate, a statement on the NID DAT information brochure said. However, no refund of excess fees will be made in the case of any category change, it added.

Names of the candidates, dates of birth, registered mobile number and registered email ID, on the NID DAT 2023 registration form correction window cannot be modified.