Dates for NID DAT 2022 released, click here for exam dates

Examination dates have been released by the National Institute of Design (NID) for B.Des DAT Mains Studio Test. The examination is to be conducted on Saturday, 18 June 2022 between 9 AM to 1 PM in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata & Pune. The DAT mains exam for M.Des will be held from June 6 to 13 and June 22 to 24, 2022 in HYBRID mode
NID DAT 2022 comprises two stages - the preliminary and the main exam.
For B.Des the test center will have to be selected by the candidates themselves and the allotment will be on a first-cum-first-serve basis. Candidates who fail to submit their test center preference, will be allotted the test center automatically. More information about the exam can be found on https://admissions.nid.edu
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)