MP: Directorate of Public Instruction is Scrutinizing Poor Results of Classes 9th And 11th

Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) is scrutinizing the disappointing performance of classes 9th and 11th across the state.

Only a total of 63% of students passed 9th grade, and 83% cleared 11th grade. The alarming figure of over 2 lakh students failing these exams, with more than 80,000 requiring supplementary exams, has prompted immediate action. Following the declaration of results at the school level, DPI has initiated an in-depth analysis of the poor outcomes. Results have been uploaded onto the VIMARSH portal, and feedback is being actively solicited from teachers to pinpoint the underlying causes.

The department has sent a notice to the schools experiencing declining performance; additionally, the department has ordered the school to pay more attention to the students who secured low grades. DPI official said that the department’s primary objective of this evaluation is to ensure that the students are adequately prepared for the upcoming 10th and 12th board exams.

Morena Records 93% Success Rate in Class 11

In the 9th grade, Dindori emerged as the best-performing district in the state, boasting an 80% pass rate. In the 11th grade, Morena led the pack with an impressive 93% success rate. Bhopal secured a pass percentage of 65 in the 9th grade and 83.7 in the 11th grade.