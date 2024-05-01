'Student Safety Is Our Top Priority': Delhi School Principals On Bomb Threats

On Wednesday morning, May 1, 2024, 60 schools in Delhi and Noida had to be evacuated due to bomb threats received over email. The Free Press Journal spoke with affected schools, revealing the unsettling impact of such threats.

Ms. Anita Khosla, Principal at GD Goenka Public School, Dwarka, stated the school's response, "With the safety of our students as our top priority, we swiftly evacuated the students and teachers and promptly informed the police about the threatening email.”

“Our dedicated staff also conducted a comprehensive and thorough check of the school campus to ensure everyone's safety,” she added.

Punam Gupta, Principal of BGS International Public School Dwarka, shared the detail about the action taken by her to ensure safety. She said, "I called the police right away and initially kept it confidential. We let the assembly take place since it was held at the school, to avoid stirring panic. We informed the police and they arrived in the next five minutes.”

The principal further revealed that she further requested to allow her five minutes of time to draft out the message and emailed it to parents asking them to pick up their children by 9:30 am.

Further explaining the action plan she said, "Our children were divided into three groups according to their age. In the meanwhile, the fire brigde, bomb squad and police were arrived. Parents arrived and took their children. We managed to evacuate the whole school in about forty minutes.”

Whereas Dr. Amrita Bahl, Chief Education Officer of GD Goenka Public School, Dwarka expressed concern and said, "We are deeply concerned about the recent bomb threats that have disrupted several schools in Delhi, including one of our associate schools. The safety and security of our students, staff, and school community are our top priority. We are working closely with the authorities to ensure the continued safety of the school premises, and our staff are trained to respond effectively to emergencies."

Among the schools targeted were Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Mother Mary School in Mayur Vihar, and Delhi Public School in Dwarka, with about 60 others received the similar threats.