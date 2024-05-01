 'Appears To Be Hoax': Delhi Police & Home Ministry After Nearly 60 Schools Receive Bomb Threats In Single Day; Probe Underway
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
Delhi: Several schools in Delhi and Noida underwent evacuations due to bomb threats received via email. Swift response from the Delhi police led to thorough search operations on-site, yet no suspicious items have been found so far. Among the first institutions to receive threats were Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Mother Mary School in Mayur Vihar, and Delhi Public School in Dwarka. Eventually, approximately 60 other schools reported similar emails, claiming explosives on their premises, said a report by NDTV.

Reassuring parents, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa urged them not to panic, stating that no suspicious items had been discovered. In another major development around the matter, the Union Home Ministry deemed the threats hoax calls, urging the public to remain calm, said the NDTV report. Despite efforts to trace the email's IP address, authorities have yet to identify the sender's location or identity.

Delhi Police Issues Statement

Delhi Police shared a statement on their official account on X giving information on the searches and alleging that the threats are hoax. They also urged the public to maintain peace and avoid panic.

"Some schools of Delhi received E-mails regarding bomb threats. Delhi Police has conducted thorough check of all such schools as per protocol. Nothing objectionable has been found. It appears that these calls seem to be hoax," said Delhi police in their statement.

"We request the public not to panic and maintain peace," they added.

Investigation Underway

Attributing the threats to mischief, authorities noted the large-scale spread of the emails aimed at spreading panic. The cyber cell unit is actively involved in tracing the email and IP address to arrest the culprit behind the hoax.

One of the affected educational institutions, Mother Mary School, had to halt an ongoing exam and declare an emergency, leading to immediate evacuation. Similarly, Delhi Public School notified parents of the situation via email and arranged for students to return home as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety and security.

