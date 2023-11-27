NIFT 2024 Entrance Application Form To Be Out Soon | Pixabay

The application form for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will soon be available. The application form can be completed by candidates on the official website, nift.ac.in.

Registration for NIFT 2024 will open in November if the pattern from the previous year is followed. The NIFT entrance test 2024 announcement has not yet been released by the authorities.

The authorities are anticipated to release the NIFT application form 2024 along with other crucial information like the exam date, curriculum, paper pattern, and much more. The Creative Ability Test (CAT) and General Ability Test (GAT) are the two portions of the admission exam, which is based on the format of the previous year's NIFT exam.

Candidates will have three hours to respond to three questions on the CAT exam. There will be 100 total marks for the CAT portion. In addition, a 100-mark NIFT CAT division will be held.

Registration, application form completion, document uploading, and payment of the necessary fee are all steps in the NIFT 2024 Application Form process. For unreserved categories, the application cost is Rs 3000; for SC/ST/PWD categories, it is Rs 1500. See below for the necessary actions to do and essential items to have on hand.

For individuals wishing to apply for admission to the B.Des, B.FTech, M.Des, M.F.M, and M.FTech programs, the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Test is held at the national level.