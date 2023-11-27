CAT 2023 Exam Analysis: Slot 3 More Difficult Than First & Second

CAT 2023 Exam: Slot 3 More Difficult Than First & Second | Representational Pic

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 was held on November 26 in three shifts from 8:30 Am in the Morning till 6:30 Pm in the evening. According to the analysis by various experts, the first slot was easy to moderate for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), However, the Quantitative Aptitude (QA) was difficult this time and Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) was moderate.

The final shift started at 4:30 Pm and ended at 6:30 pm. According to the reports, CAT 2023 exam was more difficult than the last year. Candidates who appeared in slot 3 found the difficulty level of the paper from this slot to be similar to the previous 2 slots of the day, ie. moderate to difficult.

There were a total of 66 questions (all 3 sections combined), for which students were allowed a total of 120 minutes. The overall difficulty level in Slot 3 was moderate to difficult.

Earlier in Slot 1 & 2 Quantitative Aptitude section was difficult as many questions came form Algebra than usually expected Arithmetic.

The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section was easy in the first slot, however within the section, the reading comprehension (RC) was easy to moderate. The Quantitative Aptitude (QA) section was bit difficult. According to the Physics Wallah (PW) exam analysis.

In Slot 1, the overall 66 questions were distributed among VARC, DILR and QA with 24, 20 and 22 questions respectively. Slot 2 was tougher than the first slot.

Cut-off for top IIMs

The expected cut-off (Percentile) for IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore could go 99-100 and for IIM Calcutta it 99.

Here is the simple formula to calculate CAT 2023 percentile:

Candidates who appeared for CAT 2023 can calculate their percentile by this method.

For example, there are a total number of 2,27,835 students who appeared in the CAT exam. Now you scored a rank of 4,000, then your CAT percentile will be:

Your CAT percentile = [1 - { 4000/2,27,835 }] * 100 = 98.24 percentile.