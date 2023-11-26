CAT 2023 Exam Analysis: Slot 2 Over; Moderate to Difficult Level | Representative pic

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) - Lucknow is conducting the CAT 2023 exam across the country Today, November 26. As per the schedule, the first and second slot is over, and the third slot is still is going on.

CAT 2023 exam analysis for Slot 1

The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section was easy in the first slot, however within the section, the reading comprehension (RC) was easy to moderate. The Quantitative Aptitude (QA) section was bit difficult. According to the Physics Wallah (PW) exam analysis.

The pattern of the Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation (LRDI) was as same as in 2022. Within the section, 'Distribution' part was Moderate to Difficult and the 'Statistics' part was Moderate-Difficult.

Exam analysis for 2nd slot:

As per the reports, the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section of slot 2 paper was easier than slot 2 of CAT 2022.

According to Career 360 analysis, doable questions in this section range from 12-14.

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR): The difficulty level was the same as slot 1, but more difficult than CAT 2022 slot 2. Doable number of questions: 8-9.

Quantitative Aptitude (QA): The section was slightly difficult as compared to CAT 2023 slot 1 and CAT 2022. Doable number of questions: 9-10

Officials denied entry to candidates who were late by one minute

According to a post on X, few students were not allowed to enter the examination hall as they were late by one minute in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

I’m at #CAT2023 examination center, Ahmedabad. Few students reached at 12:16 for the shift S2. Officials didn’t allow them to enter due to Gate closing time was 12:15. Students are saying their train was delayed by 2 hours due to high rainfall here in Ahmedabad. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/5yrv870jQV — Sani Patel (@Sani192) November 26, 2023

The CAT response sheet date has not been released yet by this year's conducting body IIM Lucknow. However as per the past year trends, the CAT 2023 response sheet may be released in the first week of December.

CAT 2023 answer key release date and time

The CAT 2023 result will tentatively be declared on the second week of January 2024 at the official CAT 2023 website — iimcat.ac.in.