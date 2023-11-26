CAT 2023 Result Anticipated In Second Week Of January 2024

CAT 2023: Result expected in second week of January | Representative Image

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023, a pivotal examination for management program admissions, is currently underway in three shifts. The scores obtained in CAT 2023 will serve as the gateway to coveted management programs offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating institutions.



Key Dates:

Exam Day: CAT 2023 is being conducted today i.e., 26th November 2023 in three shifts.

Result Declaration: As per the CAT 2023 information bulletin, IIM Lucknow is poised to release the CAT 2023 result by the second week of January 2024.

Result Availability: CAT result 2023 will be accessible on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, and may also be sent individually to candidates via SMS.

CAT 2023 scorecards will be valid only until December 31, 2024, as outlined in the information bulletin. Post this period, no queries regarding scorecard issuance will be entertained.



Further Steps:

Answer Key Release: The release date for the CAT 2023 answer key will be announced post-exam. Candidates can scrutinize provisional answers and raise objections within a specified timeframe, subject to payment of a requisite fee per question.

Final Answer Key: IIM Lucknow will release the final answer key based on challenges. CAT 2023 results, subsequently, will be formulated using this definitive answer key.

Result Format: Results will be communicated in the form of CAT 2023 percentile, with factors such as the difficulty level of slots, number of candidates, and a normalization process influencing the outcome.

CAT 2023 examinees are advised to stay updated on official communications for key dates and result-related information.