CAT 2023 EXAM: Here Is The Latest Updates, Check Paper Analysis

CAT 2023 notification out | Unsplash (Representative Image)

IIM Lucknow has concluded the first slot of CAT 2023 exams successfully. The CAT slot 1 is over at 10:30 am. Candidates who appeared for the exam will share their experiences and the experts in the field will share the CAT paper analysis for slot 1 exam soon.

Students who have appeared for the first slot of the exams and those aspirants appearing in the second and third slot at 12:30 pm and 4:30 pm can check the detailed slot analysis, difficulty level of the exams, types of questions asked and the initial response of the students who attempted the exam in slot 1.

As per the schedule released, the CAT 2023 exam is being conducted in three slots. The first slot of the exam concluded at 10:30 am. Slot 2 of the exam will be conducted from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the third slot will be conducted from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Students are to answer questions from The sections in the CAT 2023 exam are Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Aptitude (QA), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR). The exam is being conducted for a duration of 120 minutes.

CAT 2023: Things to carry during the exam hall

You can carry these things to CAT 2023 exam:

– CAT 2023 hall ticket printed on an A4 size paper

– An original ID proof like Aadhaar card, PAN card or Indian passport

– Scribe affidavit, if applicable