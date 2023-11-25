 CAT 2023: Aspirants Stressed Out But Ready For Exam
CAT 2023: Aspirants Stressed Out But Ready For Exam

The Free Press Journal talked to a few aspirants to understand how they are coping with the vast syllabus, the exam stress and what they aspire to achieve through this exam

Lavanya AhireUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
CAT 2023: Aspirants Stressed Out But Ready For Exam | Representative pic

Mumbai: With less than 24 hours to go for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023, aspirants from all over the country scurry to finish the study syllabus, revise what they have learned over the past year and count down minutes to the exam.

The Free Press Journal talked to a few aspirants to understand how they are coping with the vast syllabus, the exam stress and what they aspire to achieve through this exam.

Confident of securing admission in a reputed institution

Shyamli Panday, 20, from Ranchi said that she has already completed the study course and given the mock exam. Now, she plans to only revise the syllabus. “I am not stressed because I have been preparing for this exam for more than a year,” she says, completely calm. She is hoping to get into Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS), Ranchi. This is her first attempt and she is confident that we will secure a good college.

Chaitanya Nindrajog, 20, told FPJ that the first attempt of CAT is stressful but family and parental support keep her afloat. She is aiming to get into IIMs.

Another student was so stressed and busy that she answered the call with huffed breaths, still turning pages as she raced to finish the syllabus.

Some students also registered for the exam to get an experience of the atmosphere before giving a serious attempt.

article-image

Calm before the storm

A student from Nashik told FPJ that he only applied for the exam as a trial attempt. He did not study much or give the trial mock exams because he sees this as the calm before the storm that will be his serious attempt of the exam next year. He hopes to get into Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) because according to his research, the college has a high return of investment.

Garvita Singh, an aspirant from Bihar said, “Preparing for exam, can be stressful, but with a scheduled study timetable, regular breaks in between, deep breathing exercises, and of course, the unending support from my family has helped me cope up with the exam stress.” This is her first CAT attempt.

article-image

