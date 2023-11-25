CAT 2023: Exam Tomorrow; Click Here For Details | PTI

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) will set to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 tomorrow, i.e. November 26.

Exam Details

The duration of the test will be 120 minutes.

The Test will have the following three sections: Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Section III: Quantitative Ability.

Each section's questions will be answered by candidates in precisely 40 minutes, and they are not permitted to move between sections while responding to questions in one of them.

Results

It is anticipated that the CAT results would be released by the second week of January in 2024. The CAT 2023 score will be available on the website and will only valid until December 31, 2024.

Exam Timings

The exam will be conducted in three slots - 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Candidates are advised to report atleast one and a half hour early and the gates will be closed 15 mins before starting time.

A prerequisite for admission to certain Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programs at IIMs is CAT 2023. Certain non-IIM member universities may also use the results of the CAT 2023. It is noteworthy that the selection procedure for institutions other than IIMs is independent of IIMs.