CAT 2023: Official Mock Test Out On iimcat.ac.in | Official Website

The Indian Institutes of Management, Lucknow (IIM – Lucknow) has activated the official mock tests links for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. Candidates who are interested and are planning to appear for the CAT 2023 exam can find the mock test links on the IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

The mock test is an important step in the preparation for the Common Admission Test (CAT), which is conducted for admission to various IIMs and other prestigious business schools in India. It will test candidates in an actual test-like environment which can be beneficial in understanding the nature of papers and help in checking speed and accuracy.

How to access:

Go to the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, select the “CAT 2023 Mock Test Links.”

Select the mock test link for your category.

Enter your CAT 2023 registration number and password.

Select the “Submit” button to start the test.

Once you have completed the test, click on the “Submit” button to finish.

