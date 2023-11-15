 CAT 2023: Official Mock Test Out On iimcat.ac.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCAT 2023: Official Mock Test Out On iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023: Official Mock Test Out On iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institutes of Management, Lucknow (IIM – Lucknow) has activated the official mock tests links for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
CAT 2023: Official Mock Test Out On iimcat.ac.in | Official Website

The Indian Institutes of Management, Lucknow (IIM – Lucknow) has activated the official mock tests links for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. Candidates who are interested and are planning to appear for the CAT 2023 exam can find the mock test links on the IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

The mock test is an important step in the preparation for the Common Admission Test (CAT), which is conducted for admission to various IIMs and other prestigious business schools in India. It will test candidates in an actual test-like environment which can be beneficial in understanding the nature of papers and help in checking speed and accuracy.

How to access:

Go to the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, select the “CAT 2023 Mock Test Links.”

Select the mock test link for your category.

Enter your CAT 2023 registration number and password.

Select the “Submit” button to start the test.

Once you have completed the test, click on the “Submit” button to finish.

Read Also
CAT 2023 Admit Cards Out : Here's How To Download
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CAT 2023: Official Mock Test Out On iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023: Official Mock Test Out On iimcat.ac.in

AP ICET 2023: Final Phase Counselling For MBA, MCA Admission Registration Begins Today

AP ICET 2023: Final Phase Counselling For MBA, MCA Admission Registration Begins Today

NITI Aayog Report Suggests School Mergers, Rationalizing Teacher Recruitment

NITI Aayog Report Suggests School Mergers, Rationalizing Teacher Recruitment

Russia Invites Indian Students To Take Higher Education

Russia Invites Indian Students To Take Higher Education

Rainfall Causes Schools In Chennai, Tiruvallur To Declare Holiday On November 15

Rainfall Causes Schools In Chennai, Tiruvallur To Declare Holiday On November 15