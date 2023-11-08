CAT 2023 Admit Cards Out : Here's How To Download

GATE 2023 is a three-hour computer-based test with 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs), 10 from general aptitude and 55 from the subject paper | Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Management ( IIM ) has officially released the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) for the year 2023 on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The eligible and registered candidates can now download their respective admit cards for the CAT 2023 exam from the official website - iimcat.ac.in.

Previously, the admit cards were supposed to released on October 25, 2023. It is mandatory for all the eligible candidates to have their admit cards in order to appear for the entrance test.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) for the year 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2023. It is important for the candidates to note that, this exam will be conducted through Computer Based Test or CBT mode.

Here is a Step-by-step guide to help you download the IIM CAT 2023 Admit Card successfully.

Step 1 - Go to the official website - iimcat.ac.in

Step 2 - On homepage, Click on the 'Login' tab.

Step 3 - Fill in your correct credentials to Login.

Step 4 - The admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 5 - Check all details thoroughly.

Step 6 - Save and download the admit card for future reference.

CAT 2023 is an important step for gaining entry into different Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programs at IIMs. The scores from CAT 2023 can also be used by specific non-IIM member institutions. It is important to note that the selection process for non-IIM institutions is not dependent on IIMs.

The CAT exam will be held at numerous test centers, covering over 155 cities. Candidates will have the opportunity to choose their preferred six test cities in the order of their preference. This flexibility allows candidates to select the test centers that suit them best.

For all the updated details, the candidates can check the official website.

