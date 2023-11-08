IBPS SO Exam 2023 Dates Announced : Check Details

This year the NTA conduct the tests in three slots depending on the number of candidates and subject choices. However, the final timings are yet to be announced. | IStock Images

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially announced the dates for IBPS SO 2023 exams. According to the recent notification released by IBPS, the exam is all set to be conducted on December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023. The admit card are expected to be released by the board soon. The admit cards will be released on the official website of the board. The result for the IBPS SO exam is likely to be released in the month of January, 2024. After which the main exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 28, 2024.

The total number of vancancies released by the IBPS for the post of I.T. Officer (Scale-I),Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer and others is a total of 1402. The interested candidates will have to appear for an online examination (Preliminary and Main) under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for selection of personnel in Specialist Officers’ cadre posts. The selection of the candidates will be done on the bsis of the results of this online exam. The cadidates who will be selected for the post of the Specialist Officer posts will get to be a part of a number of different nationalised banks including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank and others

For IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) exams like IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer, the syllabus is divided into three subjects: English Language, Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude.

But, if you're taking the IBPS SO prelims exam for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari, then your syllabus is slightly different. You'll focus on English Language, Reasoning, and General Awareness with Special reference to the field.

Here's the IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern for Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari.

The test is titled "Banking Industry Aptitude Test" and consists of three sections: English Language, Reasoning, and General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry.

The English Language section contains 50 questions worth a total of 25 marks, and the medium of the exam is English. The time allocated for this section is 40 minutes.

The Reasoning section includes 50 questions with a maximum of 50 marks, and it is conducted in both English and Hindi. The duration for this section is 40 minutes.

The General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry section also comprises 50 questions, with a total of 50 marks, and is conducted in both English and Hindi. The time given for this section is 40 minutes.

In total, the Banking Industry Aptitude Test includes 150 questions and has a maximum score of 125 marks.

Read Also Supreme Court Calls For National Model To Ensure Toilets For Girl Students In Government-Aided...

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)