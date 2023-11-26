CAT 2023 Exam Analysis: Check Here For Latest Updates, Slot 1 Moderate | Representational Pic

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 exam is going on today across various centres in India. The first shift began at 8:30 Am to 10: 30 Am. Meanwhile the second shift is going on from 12:30 to 2:30 pm. Slot 3 starts at 4:30 pm till 6:30 Pm.

Section: Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Number of questions: 66

no of MCQs: 20

Non- MCQs questions: 20

Sectional time limit:

For VARC: 40 minutes

For DILR: 40 Minutes

For QA: 40 Minutes

Total Time: 120 Minutes

CAT 2023 exam analysis:

According to the media reports, the overall paper for slot 1 candidates was moderate.

As per the BYJU's exam prep, Quantitative Aptitude (QA) section was moderate to difficult.

Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation (LRDI) was also moderate to difficult.

Verbal Ability and reading Comprehension (VARC) was easy to moderate.

A teacher at BYJu's said, "Quant was on a higher level of difficulty level than the last year."

According to the Career Launcher, the Quantitative Aptitude section was more on the difficult side.

CAT 2023 Overview:

CAT exam date: November 26

CAT 2023 exam timings: Slot 1 - 8:30 to 10:30 am, Slot 2 - 12:30 to 2:30 pm and slot 3 - 4:30 to 6:30 pm

Exam Mode of CAT 2023: Computer-Based

No of applicants in CAT 2023: 3.3 lakhs +

CAT answer key expected date: By December 3, 2023.

CAT result date: Second week of January 2024.