Centre Issues Guidelines to Curb Misleading Ads by Coaching Centres

The Centre has introduced new guidelines aimed at regulating misleading advertisements by coaching institutes, particularly those making false claims such as 100% selection rates or guaranteed job security.

A response to growing concerns over deceptive practices

The guidelines, finalised by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), are a response to growing concerns over deceptive practices in the coaching industry, following numerous complaints filed through the National Consumer Helpline. To date, the CCPA has issued 54 notices and imposed penalties amounting to approximately Rs 54.60 lakh.

"We have seen coaching centres deliberately concealing information from prospective students. Therefore, we have come out with the guidelines to provide guidance to people involved in the coaching industry," said Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare.

While the government does not intend to target coaching centres, she emphasised that advertisements should not undermine consumer rights. Under the new rules, coaching centres are prohibited from making false or misleading claims about the courses they offer, the qualifications of their faculty, fee structures, refund policies, success rates, and job guarantees.

Guideline defines 'coaching'

The guidelines also define 'coaching' broadly to include academic support, education, guidance, study programs, and tuition, while excluding counselling, sports, and creative activities.

The new guidelines mandate that coaching centres cannot use the names, photographs, or testimonials of successful candidates without obtaining written consent post-selection. They must also ensure that important course details are disclosed transparently, and disclaimers are displayed prominently. Khare also advised students to verify the courses that successful candidates were actually enrolled in, stating, "Many UPSC students clear prelims and mains on their own and take only interview guidance from coaching centres."

What guideline include and exclude

The guidelines, titled Prevention of Misleading Advertisement in Coaching Sector, cover all forms of advertising related to academic support and tuition services. However, they exclude advertisements related to counselling, sports, and creative activities. Khare, who also serves as the head of the CCPA, urged coaching centres to accurately represent their services, facilities, resources, and infrastructure. She further emphasised that coaching programmes should clearly state whether they are recognised by competent authorities such as the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or University Grants Commission (UGC).

These new provisions complement existing laws, with violations subject to penalties under the Consumer Protection Act, Khare concluded.